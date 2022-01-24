Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp Reduced by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst B. King now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

