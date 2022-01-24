Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Raised by Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $101.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $67.92 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

