Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Cut by Truist Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RF. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.