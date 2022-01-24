Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHAK. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

SHAK stock opened at $63.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.36, a PEG ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

