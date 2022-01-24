Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Reduced by Analyst

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.11). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 1,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 16,312 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $592,941.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

