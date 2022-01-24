Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $209.11 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

