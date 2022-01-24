Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

AMGN stock opened at $227.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Amgen by 96.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

