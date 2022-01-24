Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

State Street stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in State Street by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 16.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

