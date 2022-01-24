Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Wynn Resorts, Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.