Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Decreased by Analyst

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.

Shares of AIZ opened at $146.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

