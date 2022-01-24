Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.