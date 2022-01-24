Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Latham Group in a report released on Friday, January 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $16.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Latham Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

