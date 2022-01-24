Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $28.85 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $581.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $698.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.36. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $435.77 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.