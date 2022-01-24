Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Churchill Downs in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $5.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

CHDN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $203.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.19. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after buying an additional 817,959 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after buying an additional 416,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

