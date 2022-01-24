Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.43.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $148.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy has a 1 year low of $148.21 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total value of $1,389,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $587,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,331 shares of company stock valued at $58,127,340. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

