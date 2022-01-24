Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $101.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

