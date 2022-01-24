Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Lowered by Analyst

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

ASB opened at $24.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after buying an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after buying an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Associated Banc by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

