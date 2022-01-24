Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $20.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. EQT has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 48,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 553,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

