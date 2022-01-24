Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Logitech International S.A. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Logitech International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $74.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.41. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.