Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Cut by Analyst

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Truist Financial also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $35.15 on Monday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,498,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 814,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 286,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 132.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 475,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 270,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

