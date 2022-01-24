Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

WH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $223,410,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.