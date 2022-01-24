Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for CarMax, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Shares of KMX opened at $108.10 on Monday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $102.47 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day moving average is $134.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

