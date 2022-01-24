Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.74.

CNI stock opened at $122.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,167,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

