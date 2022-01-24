Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of CVS opened at $101.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

