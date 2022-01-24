Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Southwestern Energy Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,588,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

