Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Increased by Analyst

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

CHE opened at $470.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $500.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.48. Chemed has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

