Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $89.70 on Monday. Comerica has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Comerica by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 377,087 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,443,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $846,244. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.