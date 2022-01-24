Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for REX American Resources Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of REX American Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $96.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $572.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.17. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $924,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.