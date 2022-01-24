Qcash Market Capitalization Reaches $67.29 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $67.29 million and $166.37 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.09 or 0.06632185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,374.43 or 0.99641920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006468 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

