QLC Chain (QLC) Price Tops $0.0156 on Top Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $217,753.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.34 or 0.06623440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.93 or 1.00074138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006512 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.