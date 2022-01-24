Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Decreased by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up about 2.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Bank of America cut their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $132.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.00 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

