Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $131.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.29%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

