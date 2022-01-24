Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 2,106 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $481.61 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

