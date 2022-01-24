QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Raised by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

Shares of QCOM opened at $162.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

