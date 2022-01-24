Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $1,203,460.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Qualys stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.63. 457,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,909. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.98.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

