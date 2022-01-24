Quant Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79.64 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $100.07 or 0.00274989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $79.64 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005702 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000901 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.34 or 0.01122066 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

