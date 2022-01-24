Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Down to $28.89

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.89, but opened at $26.13. Quanterix shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 1,065 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $995.36 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Quanterix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

