Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,670.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $12.41 million and $46,670.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,220.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,396.27 or 0.06615858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00298261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.76 or 0.00799990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00065211 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.26 or 0.00398284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00255185 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,807,963 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.