Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Down 9.4%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.89. 123,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 993,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, assumed coverage on Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

