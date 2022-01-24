Quark (QRK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37,179.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $37,179.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,851,528 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

