Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,658 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up about 1.8% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 2.24% of Quest Diagnostics worth $398,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,766,000 after buying an additional 86,065 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $2.54 on Monday, reaching $134.63. 9,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,679. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average is $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

