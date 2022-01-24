Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 978 shares.The stock last traded at $7.25 and had previously closed at $7.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.