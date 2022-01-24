R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is Saltoro Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2,079.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,486 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,186 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM comprises approximately 1.7% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.08% of R1 RCM worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 20.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,550. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

