Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.03

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 7410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
RXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
