Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.03

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 7410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

RXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.