RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Down 28.4% This Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $38.64 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00049225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.41 or 0.06624747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00056275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,407.91 or 0.99897367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006482 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

