Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Reaches $3.06 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $3.06 or 0.00008527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $67.76 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 22,133,971 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

