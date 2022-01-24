Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.13

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 39419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

About Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

