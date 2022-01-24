Ramin Sayar Sells 3,800 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 861 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $12,062.61.

On Monday, December 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $53,086.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $289,797.30.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00.

Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,832. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.15. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

