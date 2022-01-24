Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Down 13.2%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 45,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

