Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 25.5% Lower This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $2,293.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,177.52 or 0.06508750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00057608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,471.80 or 1.00049451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006676 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

